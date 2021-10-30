Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's final rites on Sunday, public can pay last respects till then

Manju Shettar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The final rites of actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be conducted at the Kanteerava Studio on Sunday afternoon. Puneeth's elder daughter Dhriti who lives in the US will reach Bengaluru at around 5 pm and then proceed to the Kanteerava Stadium directly.

The police will allow the public to pay their last respects to the actor till Sunday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

ALSO READ: RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Sudden end to Appu’s scintillating journey

Thousands of fans, members of the public, politicians and celebrities from the film industry on Saturday gathered and paid their respects to the mortal remains of the actor. Police struggled to control the crowd. However, no untoward incident was reported.

ALSO READ: RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Death, be not proud

The city police have made elaborate security arrangements in and around the stadium. Arrangements have also been made for traffic to move while the mortal remains are carried in a procession on the main road towards Kanteerava Studio.

The procession will go via Mysuru Bank Circle, Palace Road, Chalukya Circle, Cauvery Junction and Goraguntepalya to reach the studio premises.