STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's final rites on Sunday, public can pay last respects till then

Puneeth's elder daughter Dhriti who lives in the US will reach Bengaluru at around 5 pm and then proceed to the Kanteerava Stadium directly.

Published: 30th October 2021 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Thousands of fans of actor Puneeth Rajkumar queue up at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday evening to catch a glimpse of the late actor.

Thousands of fans of actor Puneeth Rajkumar queue up at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday evening to catch a glimpse of the late actor. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The final rites of actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be conducted at the Kanteerava Studio on Sunday afternoon. Puneeth's elder daughter Dhriti who lives in the US will reach Bengaluru at around 5 pm and then proceed to the Kanteerava Stadium directly.

The police will allow the public to pay their last respects to the actor till Sunday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

ALSO READ: RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Sudden end to Appu’s scintillating journey

Thousands of fans, members of the public, politicians and celebrities from the film industry on Saturday gathered and paid their respects to the mortal remains of the actor. Police struggled to control the crowd. However, no untoward incident was reported.

ALSO READ: RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Death, be not proud

The city police have made elaborate security arrangements in and around the stadium. Arrangements have also been made for traffic to move while the mortal remains are carried in a procession on the main road towards Kanteerava Studio.

The procession will go via Mysuru Bank Circle, Palace Road, Chalukya Circle, Cauvery Junction and Goraguntepalya to reach the studio premises.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puneeth Rajkumar
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp