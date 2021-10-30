RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Sudden end to Appu’s scintillating journey

A Sharadhaa By

BENGALURU: A film icon’s son, but a star in his own right. A star, but a humble soul. Wealthy, but an open-hearted giver. That was Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away after a heart attack in Bengaluru on Friday at the young age of 46.

‘Power Star’ to crores of his fans, Puneeth was a child artiste, making his screen debut when he was just six months old in the super-hit movie Premada Kanike. The lead role was essayed by his father -- the matinee idol Dr Rajkumar. Born on March 17, 1975, the third and last son of Dr Rajkumar and Parvathamma, Puneeth was known as Lohith in his initial days of acting.

He won the national award when he was just 10 years old for his memorable performance as Ramu in the movie Bettada Hoovu. As a much-loved child artiste, he worked in 14 films, including Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981) and Chalisuva Modagalu (1982).

He made his full-fledged debut as a lead actor with Appu (2002), which was a runaway hit. The streak continued with his second film Abhi and he went to act in 29 more movies, many of them super hits. But it was Jackie and Anna Bond that took him to the stratosphere of superstardom.

The biggest box-office collection, however, came from Rajakumara, which earned a little less than Rs 100 crore, while the spend was just one-tenth of that. His intense roles in Prithvi and Mythri made a mark with the critics too. Apart from his national award, he won six state film awards, including two for best actor in Milana and Jackie. One of the highest-paid stars of the industry, he had, at the time of passing on, almost completed shooting for James. The production of 90-minute Gandhada Gudi is over and its release dates were to be announced on November 1.

Like dad, he was a natural singer too

Describing himself as ‘Actor-Singer-Producer - The World of Cinema then now and forever!’ in his social media profile, he had the l iking for the true and off-beat cinema, producing Kavaludaari, Maya Bazar and French Biriyani through his PRK Productions. He encouraged and nurtured new talent, prodding his directors and actors to take the unbeaten path, the one probably he could not afford to take.

Like his father, he too was a natural, born singer. His song Baana Daariyalli in the movie Bhagyavantha is hummed by many even to this day. So was Bisile Irali from Bettada Hoovu. Over the years, he sang numerous songs for his films and also for other actors. True to his nature, he never personally used the proceeds from singing and gave it all away to charity.

A proven multi-talented artiste, he ran the music production house under the label , PRK Audio. Be it running orphanages, schools, homes for the elderly, goshalas, and providing free educat ion to over 1,500 children, Puneeth was known for his philanthropy. Even in death, this gesture continued as he donated his eyes. A hero, he was always ready to give a push to smaller artistes, appearing in cameo roles in movies like Paddehuli, Humble Politician Nograj and Lucky Man.

Friday was to be the day of celebration for Sandalwood with the release of Puneeth’s brother Shivarajkumar’s bigticket flick Bhajarangi-2. The sad and unexpected news broke when the second screening of the movie was half-way through, pulling a pall of gloom over the film industry and pushing entire Karnataka into deep mourning.