STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Dhruwan’s debut Bhagwan Shri Krishna Paramatma goes on floors

The film, directed by Anup Antony, stars Sonal Monteiro in the female lead; the project completes 1st schedule in Bengaluru.

Published: 01st September 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Sonal Monteiro

Bhagwan Shri Krishna Paramatma also stars Sonal Monteiro.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Actor Dhruwan, who is set to make his debut with Bhagawan Shri Krishna Paramatma, has completed the first schedule of the film in Bengaluru. The actor, who has previously worked as an assistant director in films like Airavata and Tarak, was waiting to begin his acting career and his dream was finally realised with this project. “We completed 10 days of shooting, and it has been a good experience so far,” says Dhruwan.

Dhruwan and Sonal Monteiro

This will be the third directorial of Anup Antony, who has previously wielded the megaphone for Kathah Vichitrah and Mehabooba. Backed by Bharath Cine Creations, Bhagawan Shri Krishna Paramatma stars Roberrt-fame Sonal Monteiro in the film. Sharing few stills from the film, Anup also revealed that Shobaraj, Yash Shetty, Yashas Surya, Suraj of Comedy Khiladigalu fame, Swathi, and Balrajwadi will be seen in prominent roles. “We just completed the family portions.

Our next schedule will be in Mysuru,” says Anup, who has come up with a mass action subject this time. “The story of Bhagawan Shri Krishna Paramatma is set in a local area and revolves around a graduate, played by Dhruwan. Sonal plays a college student,” he tells us.

James director Chethan Kumar has written the dialogues for the film, which will have Arjun Janya scoring the music. The cinematography and editing will be handled by Arun Suresh and Manu Gowda, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagawan Shri Krishna Paramatma Actor Dhruwan Anup Antony Bharath Cine Creations James director Chethan Kumar
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp