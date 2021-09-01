Dhruwan’s debut Bhagwan Shri Krishna Paramatma goes on floors

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Actor Dhruwan, who is set to make his debut with Bhagawan Shri Krishna Paramatma, has completed the first schedule of the film in Bengaluru. The actor, who has previously worked as an assistant director in films like Airavata and Tarak, was waiting to begin his acting career and his dream was finally realised with this project. “We completed 10 days of shooting, and it has been a good experience so far,” says Dhruwan.

Dhruwan and Sonal Monteiro

This will be the third directorial of Anup Antony, who has previously wielded the megaphone for Kathah Vichitrah and Mehabooba. Backed by Bharath Cine Creations, Bhagawan Shri Krishna Paramatma stars Roberrt-fame Sonal Monteiro in the film. Sharing few stills from the film, Anup also revealed that Shobaraj, Yash Shetty, Yashas Surya, Suraj of Comedy Khiladigalu fame, Swathi, and Balrajwadi will be seen in prominent roles. “We just completed the family portions.

Our next schedule will be in Mysuru,” says Anup, who has come up with a mass action subject this time. “The story of Bhagawan Shri Krishna Paramatma is set in a local area and revolves around a graduate, played by Dhruwan. Sonal plays a college student,” he tells us.

James director Chethan Kumar has written the dialogues for the film, which will have Arjun Janya scoring the music. The cinematography and editing will be handled by Arun Suresh and Manu Gowda, respectively.