Yogi-starrer Lanke to hit theatres on September 10

Yogi-starrer Lanke is all set to arrive during the festive occasion of the Ganesha festival, as the makers have finalised September 10 as the release date. Directed by Ram Prasad, Lanke was initially planned to be a July 19 release when the Karnataka government permitted cinema halls to function with 50 percent occupancy.

However, the release date was then pushed to August 20, but it was didn’t hit the screens on the scheduled date. Confirming the new release date, director Ram Prasad says that they are looking at releasing in 200 theatres across Karnataka. “We have been getting a lot of enquiries, and are happy to note that some theatres want to reopen with Lanke.”

Also starring Krishi Thapa, Kavya Shetty, Ester Noronha, and late actor Vijay Sanchari in pivotal roles, Lanke has music by Karthik Sharma and cinematography by Ramesh Babu.