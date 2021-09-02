Kichcha Sudeep rings in his birthday with The Deadman’s Anthem

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Kichcha Sudeep is turning a year older this Thursday, September 2, 2021, and the celebrations have already begun among his fans. The actor is planning to keep the festivities lowkey owing to the raging pandemic situation in the country, However, the makers of Vikrant Rona have decided to drop the first glimpses of the film to mark the actor’s landmark birthday. Titled The Deadman’s Anthem, the video will be out at 11.05 am.

The makers also revealed a fresh look of Sudeep from the film. It features a dapper gun-toting Sudeep wearing a suave jacket and a suede hat. Releasing the poster along with a birthday wish, producer Manjunath Gowda says, “Vikrant Rona is testament to his energy, passion, and his will to make cinema that’s big enough to withstand the test of time.

Director Anup Bhandari, who is glad to release the

Deadman’s Anthem on the actor’s birthday, says, “Vikrant Rona is a mysterious character and the first glimpse captures that. While making the film, I was aware of its humongous scale, but Sudeep’s work in the titular role has elevated the vision,” he says.

Vikrant Rona is a 3-D multilingual action-adventure, which will release in 14 languages and in almost 55 countries. The film is made under the Shalini Artss banner, and is co-produced by Alankar Pandian. With music by Ajaneesh Lokanath and cinematography by William David, the art direction of Vikrant Rona is taken care of by Shivakumar. Vikrant Rona, which is now in the post-production stages, also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez in prominent roles.

Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra sends birthday wishes to Vikrant Rona hero

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra joined the list of fans and celebrities who wished the actor ahead of his birthday. In a video message, Neeraj wished the ‘Badshaah of Sandalwood’ for his upcoming film, Vikrant Rona.Sudeep, in reply, thanked the Olympic medalist and said, “This is the sweetest. Thank you my brotherman @Neerajchopra for your gesture My best wishes to you always. Aim further,(sic).”

Kotigobba 3 will be out for Dasara

We had reported that Kotigobba 3 would be released on October 14, and an official announcement will be made by the production house on Sudeep’s birthday. However, the makers are targeting to hit theatres during Dasara, and want to officially announce the release date as and when the government permits 100 per cent occupancy in theatres. Penned by Sudeep, Kotigobba 3, billed to be a thriller, is directed by Shiva Karthik, and is produced by Surappa Babu.