Wait for Yash’s next after KGF continues

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Yash, who broke into the pan-Indian market with the hugely successful KGF franchise, has been tight-lipped about his next film. Rumour mills have been working overtime about the next move of Yash, who is currently awaiting the release of the much-expected KGF Chapter 2.

Yash

With every passing day, a new rumour about Yash signing a project with production houses from all parts of the country are spun up. We recently saw the Rocking Star’s name be connected with top production banners from Kannada, Tamil and Hindi cinema.

Putting to rest all the rumours, a source close to the actor, says, “Yash, who is certainly looking to appeal to the pan-India audiences with his next film is very calculative about taking up the right project. However, he is currently training all his focus on the release of KGF Chapter 2.”

Meanwhile, fans and Sandalwood continue to be curious about Yash’s next movie, even as there are reports that it might be a film with Mufti filmmaker Narthan.