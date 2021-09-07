Sid Sriram’s song Haayagide Edeyolage an Instagram hit

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Singer Sid Sriram’s first Kannada song Haayagide Edeyolage has been ruling the charts since the time of its release in April. Composed by Mathews Manohar, the lyrical romantic track is from director Raaghav Vinay Shivagange’s upcoming film, Tom and Jerry. The song, featuring Nischith Korodi and Chaithra Rao, has been the toast on social media and has amassed approximately 10,000 reels on Instagram, which is reportedly the first for a Kannada song.

With actors grooving to this popular track, a special mention by Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar came like icing on the cake. “Soulful music and an amazing voice. Listening on rewind,” tweeted Puneeth appreciating the composer and Sid’s voice. Overwhelmed by the response, Raaghav, mentioned it has been the favourite on WhatsApp statuses and caller tunes as well. “We had particularly focused on music, and the composition by Mathews Manohar and Sid’s voice has taken the song to the next level,” says the director.

The makers are planning to release the second song by the end of the month, following which the makers are planning to release the trailer. Raaghav adds that the song has given the film a major boost, which will come in handy ahead of the theatrical release. “Tom and Jerry is currently at the Censor table, and we are waiting to take the film to the audience as and when the government permits 100 percent seating occupancy,” reveals the director.

Tom and Jerry explores themes of friendship and how opposites attract. Gantu Moote-fame Nishchith and Chaithra Rao, who made her screen debut with Mayabazaar, are teaming up for this relationship-based film made under the Riddhi Siddhi Films banner. The film, with cinematography by Sanketh, also stars Tara, Jai Jagadish, Rangayana Raghu, Kaddipudi Chandru, Padmaja Rao, Gunakshekar, and Prakash Tumbinadu in prominent roles.