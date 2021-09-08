777 Charlie to hit screens on December 31

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The release date of Rakshit Shetty’s upcoming film 777 Charlie is out. The film, directed by Kiranraj, will release on December 31. An official announcement of the film will be made along with the release of a song titled Torture.

The track is expected to be released on September 9 at 11.04 am. The song will be released in five different languages. Playback singers Vijay Prakash, Jessie Gift, Gana Balachandar, Vijay Prakash, Ram Miriyala, and Swaroop Khan have lent their voices for Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi respectively.

It should be noted that Rakshit’s previous ventures Kirik Party and Avane Srimannarayana released in December, and 777 Charlie will follow suit. The comedy-drama adventure, written and directed by Kiranraj K, features a labrador in a full-fledged role.

The film also marks the debut of Tamil actor Bobby Simha in Kannada cinema. The cast also consists of Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, and Danish Sait. Nobin Paul has composed the music for the film. While Aravind Kashyap has handled the camera, Prateek Shetty has taken care of the cuts.

The film is bankrolled by GS Gupta and Rakshit Shetty under the banner Paramavah Studios. The Malayalam version of the film is distributed by actor-filmmaker Prithviraj. On the other hand, director Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films is distributing the Tamil version of the film in Tamil Nadu.