Home Entertainment Kannada

Dheeren to headline thriller titled Night Curfew

Director Ravindra Venshi has set his film in the lockdown period, which will feature Shiva 143 actor in the role of a doctor. This film’s shooting will begin in October.

Published: 08th September 2021 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Left to Right: N S Rajkumar, B S Chandrashekar, Dheeren, Ravindra Venshi and Jeevan

Left to Right: N S Rajkumar, B S Chandrashekar, Dheeren, Ravindra Venshi and Jeevan

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Dheeren, whose debut film Shiva 143 is yet to see the light of the day, has already moved on to his second project. The actor will be joining hands with director Ravindra Venshi for a thriller titled Night Curfew. For the director, known for the films Puttani Safari and upcoming project Vasanti Nalidaaga, Night Curfew marks his fourth project.

The film is set in the lockdown period and will star Dheeren as a young and energetic doctor. Many real-life incidents have inspired the film. Night Curfew is bankrolled by BS Chandrashekar. A test shoot of the film was conducted on Wednesday, and an official announcement of the project will be made soon. The team plans to start the shoot in October and is aiming to release the film in February 2022.

Meanwhile, Dheeren, yet another actor coming from the Rajkumar clan, is awaiting the release of Shiva 143, which is made under the production banner Jayanna Films. Directed by Anil Kumar, the film features Manvitha Kamath in the female lead role, and it has Arjun Janya composing the music. Dheeren will again team up with producer Jayanna. The team has a script in hand and is in the process of finalizing a suitable director.  The film has cinematographer Jeevan on board.

TAGS
Dheeran Shiva 143 Night curfew Puttani Safari Ravindra Venshi
Comments

