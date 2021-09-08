'Shivaji Surathkal' sequel to be launched on September 10

By Express News Service

The makers of Ramesh Aravind’s Shivaji Surathkal sequel will officially launch the project on September 10, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. The first part of whodunnit directed by Akash Srivatsa was released in February 2020 and received appreciation from the audience. It was also one of the highest grossers of the year. The success of the first part has made the producers bankroll the sequel.

The makers are planning to go on floors with the sequel in October, and the film will have Radhika Narayan, Raaghu Raamanakoppa, and Vidya Murthy reprising their roles. The hunt for actors to play the new characters is on.

The film produced by Rekha KN and Anup Gowda has a story of the sequel written by Akash himself. The film bankrolled by Anjandri Cine Combines will have cinematography by Guruprasad MG.

Meanwhile, the remake of Shivaji Surathkal: The Case of Ranagiri Rahasya in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam will take off in 2022, and an announcement by the respective production houses will be made soon. Director Akash Srivatsa has also been approached to direct the Hindi version and is said in talks with them now.