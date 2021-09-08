STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

'Shivaji Surathkal' sequel to be launched on September 10

Director Akash Srivatsa and team has a surprise in store for Ramesh Aravind’s birthday; shooting to begin in October

Published: 08th September 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Aravind

Ramesh Aravind

By Express News Service

The makers of Ramesh Aravind’s Shivaji Surathkal sequel will officially launch the project on September 10, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. The first part of whodunnit directed by Akash Srivatsa was released in February 2020 and received appreciation from the audience. It was also one of the highest grossers of the year. The success of the first part has made the producers bankroll the sequel.

The makers are planning to go on floors with the sequel in October, and the film will have Radhika Narayan, Raaghu Raamanakoppa, and Vidya Murthy reprising their roles. The hunt for actors to play the new characters is on.

The film produced by Rekha KN and Anup Gowda has a story of the sequel written by Akash himself. The film bankrolled by Anjandri Cine Combines will have cinematography by Guruprasad MG.

Meanwhile, the remake of Shivaji Surathkal: The Case of Ranagiri Rahasya in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam will take off in 2022, and an announcement by the respective production houses will be made soon. Director Akash Srivatsa has also been approached to direct the Hindi version and is said in talks with them now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivaji Surathkal Shivaji Surathkal sequel
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp