STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Sudeep and Anup Bhandari join hands again for 'Ashwatthama'

Vikrant Rona star hinted about his next project, which is currently at the scripting stage

Published: 08th September 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Sudeep and Anup Bhandari

Sudeep and Anup Bhandari

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Vikrant Rona’s team is overwhelmed by the fans’ response to the film’s glimpse, which was unveiled on Sudeep’s birthday. The promo went viral on social media, and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also came out in praise of the promo. Even as fans are awaiting the release of Vikram Rona, it is now confirmed that Sudeep is again teaming up with the film’s director Anup Bhandari for a new project titled Ashwatthama.

In a video interview, Sudeep mentioned that Ashwatthama is an interesting subject and that Anup Bhandari is currently writing the script. When CE contacted the director, he said, “As Sudeep said, I am penning the script. I will be able to share more details as and when I am ready.” Ashwatthama is one of the ambitious dream projects of Anup Bhandari, which he is very keen on bringing to the silver screen. The Vikrant Rona director is planning to make the film on a huge scale. The director had even unveiled a poster featuring a warlike scene with an illustration of a person holding a gun and an inset picture of a person holding a bow and arrow.

In his last interview with CE, the director revealed that he has been working on the story for a couple of years and has discussed the story with Sudeep a long ago. The film deals with the Hindu mythological character Ashwathama. The director will be incorporating the mythological immortal character in the present world.

The mythological character had even caught the fancy of two other filmmakers. A Bollywood project titled The Immortal Ashwatthama, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, was announced earlier. It was supposed to be produced by Ronnie Screwala. However, due to budget constraints, the film was eventually shelved.

Similarly, a Kannada film based on the mythological character was announced with Shivarakumar in the lead back in November 2020. The film, supposed to be directed by Sachin Ravi, was also titled Ashwathama. Subsequently, no other details about the project were made by the makers. So, it looks like only Sudeep’s Ashwatthama is alive and kicking!
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudeep Anup Bhandari
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp