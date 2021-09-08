Sudeep and Anup Bhandari join hands again for 'Ashwatthama'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Vikrant Rona’s team is overwhelmed by the fans’ response to the film’s glimpse, which was unveiled on Sudeep’s birthday. The promo went viral on social media, and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also came out in praise of the promo. Even as fans are awaiting the release of Vikram Rona, it is now confirmed that Sudeep is again teaming up with the film’s director Anup Bhandari for a new project titled Ashwatthama.

In a video interview, Sudeep mentioned that Ashwatthama is an interesting subject and that Anup Bhandari is currently writing the script. When CE contacted the director, he said, “As Sudeep said, I am penning the script. I will be able to share more details as and when I am ready.” Ashwatthama is one of the ambitious dream projects of Anup Bhandari, which he is very keen on bringing to the silver screen. The Vikrant Rona director is planning to make the film on a huge scale. The director had even unveiled a poster featuring a warlike scene with an illustration of a person holding a gun and an inset picture of a person holding a bow and arrow.

In his last interview with CE, the director revealed that he has been working on the story for a couple of years and has discussed the story with Sudeep a long ago. The film deals with the Hindu mythological character Ashwathama. The director will be incorporating the mythological immortal character in the present world.

The mythological character had even caught the fancy of two other filmmakers. A Bollywood project titled The Immortal Ashwatthama, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, was announced earlier. It was supposed to be produced by Ronnie Screwala. However, due to budget constraints, the film was eventually shelved.

Similarly, a Kannada film based on the mythological character was announced with Shivarakumar in the lead back in November 2020. The film, supposed to be directed by Sachin Ravi, was also titled Ashwathama. Subsequently, no other details about the project were made by the makers. So, it looks like only Sudeep’s Ashwatthama is alive and kicking!

