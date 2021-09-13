Shubha Punja Lambani look in Ambuja OUT  

By Express News Service

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 contestant and actor Shubha Punja, who is waiting for the release of Tridevi and Rhymes, will now begin shooting for Ambuja. It is a heroine-centric horror thriller directed by Srini Hanumantharaju. Kashinath Madiwalar, who has produced the film, has also penned the story which is based on a true incident.

The project will go on floors in October and has Shubha in two shades - a crime reporter and in the role of a Lambani. The makers shared one of her looks from the film. The Lambani dress worn by Shubha was designed by the Lambani group in Gadag. It took four months for the designers to stitch this outfit.

The team, who is done with pre-production work, will shoot the film in Bengaluru, Gadag, and Chickmagaluru. Ambuja will have Prasanna Kumar making his debut as music director, and Muralidhar will handle the camera.