STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Shubha Punja Lambani look in Ambuja OUT  

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 contestant and actor Shubha Punja, who is waiting for the release of Tridevi and Rhymes, will now begin shooting for Ambuja.

Published: 13th September 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Shubha Punja Lambani

Shubha Punja Lambani

By Express News Service

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 contestant and actor Shubha Punja, who is waiting for the release of Tridevi and Rhymes, will now begin shooting for Ambuja. It is a heroine-centric horror thriller directed by Srini Hanumantharaju. Kashinath Madiwalar, who has produced the film, has also penned the story which is based on a true incident.

Shubha Punja

The project will go on floors in October and has Shubha in two shades - a crime reporter and in the role of a Lambani. The makers shared one of her looks from the film. The Lambani dress worn by Shubha was designed by the Lambani group in Gadag. It took four months for the designers to stitch this outfit.

The team, who is done with pre-production work, will shoot the film in Bengaluru, Gadag, and Chickmagaluru. Ambuja will have Prasanna Kumar making his debut as music director, and Muralidhar will handle the camera.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shubha Punja Lambani Ambuja
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp