Gurudatha Ganiga will not be directing Prajwal Devaraj’s 'Mafia'

The project will have a new director. Meanwhile, the Dynamic Prince confirmed that he will be associating with Ambi Ning Vayassaytho director for another project
 

Published: 14th September 2021 10:40 AM

Actor Prajwal Devaraj 

By Express News Service

Post-completing Khadar Kumar’s Veeram, Prajwal will begin shooting for Mafia. However, new speculation is that Ambi Ning Vayassaytho director Gurudatha Ganiga will not be part of the project, and the makers will be replacing him with another director.

When contacted Prajwal Devaraj confirmed the recent development. “Yes, Gurudatha Ganiga will not be directing Mafia. Instead, I will be teaming up with him for another film for which he is writing the script,” says Prajwal. He adds, “The name of the new director will be made by the production house when the project is ready to go on floors.”

The film, bankrolled by B Kumar under his Bangalore Kumar Films banner,  is billed to be an action thriller. The makers had recently revealed the first look poster. Mafia will feature Prajwal Devaraj as an enthusiastic police officer and stars Aditi Prabhudeva in the female lead. The two will be sharing screen space for the first time in the film, which has senior actor Devaraj in a prominent role.

