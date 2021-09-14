STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puneeth Rajkumar, Prabhudheva to share screen space for Lucky Man

Director Nagendra Prasad’s upcoming film starring Krishna will have the two powerhouse talents shaking a leg for a dance number. The shooting for the song seq uence is currently going on in Bengaluru

Published: 14th September 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Actor-choreographer Nagendra Prasad has many interesting things going for his first Kannada directorial venture. The film, inspired by the Tamil movie Oh My Kaduvale, has been titled Lucky Man in Kannada and has Krishna playing the lead along with Puneeth Rajkumar in a pivotal role. And the latest news about this fantasy drama produced by Kamaraj is that the multi-faceted star Prabhudheva has joined the cast.

Puneeth Rajkumar and Prabhudheva will be sharing screen space for the first time for a dance number in the film, directed by the latter’s younger brother Nagendra Prasad. Prabhudheva is currently in Bengaluru and was spotted along with actor Niranjan Sudhindra and director Ram Venkatesh Babu. The shooting of this song sequence is currently going on discreetly, and not many details have been revealed about it. However CE has learnt that the song is choreographed by Jani Master. Our source says Nagendra Prasad’s directorial has many highlights, and having Puneeth Rajkumar and Prabhudheva shaking a leg together will be the icing on the cake.

Prabhudheva with RVB and Niranjan
Sudhindra

Along with Krishna, Lucky Man also stars Sangeetha Sringeri and Roshni Prakash in female lead roles. The makers, who have almost completed the shoot, will be wrapping up the film with this dance number. Nagendra Prasad is the youngest son of choreographer-actor Mugur Sundar, and the brother of popular filmmakers and choreographers, Prabhu Deva and Raju Sundaram.

He has acted in two Kannada films — Chithra and Manasalla Neene — and his experience behind the camera comes from working as an associate in Prabhudheva’s directorial projects — Vedi in Tamil and Rowdy Rathore in Hindi. LuckyMan will be his first film as an independent director.

Prabhudheva, who hails from Mysuru, made his Kannada debut with Upendra H20. The actor, who has appeared as a guest in Manasella Neene and a short film titled Prarambha (2007), is back in a Sandalwood film after a hiatus.

