Raghu Mukherjee joins 'Head Bush'

By Express News Service

Raghu Mukherjee is the newest addition to Head Bush. The multilingual gangster drama directed by debutant Shoonya, starring Dhananjay in the lead has the story penned by Agni Shridhar.

Raghu Mukherjee, who is known for starring in Savaari, was last seen in Prajwal Devaraj starrer, Inspector Vikram. The announcement of the actor’s involvement with Head Bush was made by the production house on Monday. The team began shooting on August 9 and has been roping in actors for various characters.

Head Bush which marks the Kannada debut of Payal Rajput also features Shruti Hariharan, Yogi, Vasishta Simha, Balu Nagendra in prominent roles. The film, which is based on Bengaluru first underworld don MP Jayaraj is bankrolled by Daali Pictures in association with Somanna Talkies. The film has music by Charan Raj.