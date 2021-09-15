Ashika ranganath to headline a medical O2 thriller

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Ashika Ranganath, who wants to juggle between commercial and content-oriented subjects, has greenlit PRK Productions' upcoming film, O2. The medical thriller, which will be directed by debutants Raghav and Prashanth Raj, will be made under Puneeth Rajkumar's home banner. "With my experience as an actor, I've seen how my script choices have changed. Moreover, with content-based cinema ruling the roost, and OTT's rise, I felt it's time to be part of the game, and O2 will be my first attempt towards that end," says Ashika, who is currently busy shooting for her Tamil debut.

The Sargunam directorial made under Lyca Productions banner will star Atharva Murali opposite Ashika. Ashika, who loved the story written by Raghav and Prashanth, says O2 will be a film that will not feature her as a regular heroine. "Usually, when it comes to the heroine as a protagonist, the character is shown to be a victim.

That way, O2 offered me something unique and I felt close to the subject," says Ashika, adding, "I have three good commercial films — Avatar Purusha, Raymo, and Madagaja in my kitty. It is equally important for me to connect with the audience with some intense portrayals that will help me showcase my versatility."

O2 will be the next film from producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, and after Kavaludaari, Mayabazar2016 and French Biriyani, this is yet another interesting project coming from their banner. The team is in the process of finalising the rest of the cast, and in all likelihood, and the project will go on floors in October.