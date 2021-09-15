STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Ashika ranganath to headline a medical O2 thriller

The actor in her chat with CE talks about juggling between commercial and contentbased subjects, and working in Puneeth Rajkumar's PRK Productions' upcoming film

Published: 15th September 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada actress Ashika Ranganath

Kannada actress Ashika Ranganath

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Ashika Ranganath, who wants to juggle between commercial and content-oriented subjects, has greenlit PRK Productions' upcoming film, O2. The medical thriller, which will be directed by debutants Raghav and Prashanth Raj, will be made under Puneeth Rajkumar's home banner. "With my experience as an actor, I've seen how my script choices have changed. Moreover, with content-based cinema ruling the roost, and OTT's rise, I felt it's time to be part of the game, and O2 will be my first attempt towards that end," says Ashika, who is currently busy shooting for her Tamil debut.

The Sargunam directorial made under Lyca Productions banner will star Atharva Murali opposite Ashika. Ashika, who loved the story written by Raghav and Prashanth, says O2 will be a film that will not feature her as a regular heroine. "Usually, when it comes to the heroine as a protagonist, the character is shown to be a victim.

That way, O2 offered me something unique and I felt close to the subject," says Ashika, adding, "I have three good commercial films — Avatar Purusha, Raymo, and Madagaja in my kitty. It is equally important for me to connect with the audience with some intense portrayals that will help me showcase my versatility."

O2 will be the next film from producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, and after Kavaludaari, Mayabazar2016 and French Biriyani, this is yet another interesting project coming from their banner. The team is in the process of finalising the rest of the cast, and in all likelihood, and the project will go on floors in October.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
medical O2 Ashika Ranganath
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp