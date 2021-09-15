The color of tomato will be a new genre to me: Prathap Narayan

By Express News Service

Prathap Narayan, who made his debut with Benkipatna, has some interesting projects lined up his sleeve. The actor has bagged the lead role in The Color of Tomato, which will be directed by Thayi Lokesh. Written by Kotiganahalli Ramaiah, the project will be bankrolled by Swathi Kumar's 1 To 100 Dream Movies banners. The project commenced with a simple muhurath held recently, and the first-look teaser created quite the buzz.

Theatre artiste Y G Uma, who was part of the recent Telugu film, Cinema Bandi, is working in the film, and will star opposite Prathap. Senior actor B Suresha will also be seen in a prominent character Prathap, who is juggling between working in an MNC and following his passion towards acting, is glad to be part of so many good films.

"I did take a break from work to concentrate on my acting career, but the pandemic took me back to my 9 to 5 job, and now I am juggling between my two careers," he says. Talking about his role in The Color of Tomato, Prathap says it is a character he hasn't played before.

"He is someone who is aggressive, talks less and expresses more with action. This is a story based in Kolar and revolves around a large tomato market. This will be a new genre to me," he says. The Color of Tomato has Arjun Ramu scoring the music and Prashanth Sagar handling the camerawork. Prathap's other projects include Shabari -- Searching for Ravana, and Thrivadam, which are at different stages of production.