STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Priyanka Upendra’s upcoming film '1980' will be an exclusive OTT release

The actor talks to CE about why the team opted to release the film on a homegrown streaming app
 

Published: 16th September 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

On the sets of 1980

On the sets of 1980

By Express News Service

Priyanka Upendra’s upcoming film, 1980 directed by debutant Rajkiran J, is set to be an exclusive OTT release. The film will be out on Namma Flix on October 15. An official announcement was made by the production house at the trailer launch event, which had actors Sudeep and Upendra gracing it. Talking about her first OTT release, Priyanka says, “1980 was a project, which was ready four months ago, and obviously like every other filmmaker, we were also looking for a big-screen release. We have been patiently waiting for theatres to reopen, but things are still bleak. So we decided to go with a digital release.” 

“Kannada has not been a priority for popular streaming channels, and I wonder why. I have seen regional films of other languages have the same kind of making like our films, but the former has been given priority. So, we decided to go with a homegrown app. If this works, it will open the door for other films, who are wanting a channel to release their films. Secondly, there is a sector of audiences who are particular about watching only Kannada movies, and 1980 will cater to all those viewers,” says Priyanka.

1980 has a parallel concept-based core, and this is what attracted Priyanka to the film. “I play a novelist, and all my portions are set in 1980. The retro look and feel gave a whole new dimension to my character,” says Priyanka, adding, “It was an interesting role conceived by Rajkiran. The script was content-driven, and I enjoyed the shooting process,” she says. 

The film, which bears the caption ‘A Demon’s era’, is being made under the banner of RK Productions. It will have music by Chintan Vikas and cinematography by Jeeva Antony. Meanwhile, Priyanka also has Life is Beautiful, and Ugravatara in the post-production stages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Upendra 1980
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp