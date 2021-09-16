Srinagar Kitty’s upcoming film 'Gowli' to go on floors on September 21

By Express News Service

Srinagar Kitty’s upcoming film, Gowli, directed by debutant Soora will be officially launched today. The makers revealed an interesting poster of the lead actor. The film will go on floors on September 21 and will be shot in various locations of Yellapur and Sirsi.

A stillfrom Gowli

The action thriller drama will have Kitty playing a unique role and Paavana starring opposite him. Gowli is produced by Raghu Singham under his Sohan Film Factory banner. The film will have Yash Shetty playing the antagonist, along with Rangaya Raghu and Suddhi appearing in prominent roles.

Popular playback singer Shashank Seshagiri is composing the music for the film, which will have cinematography by Prajwal Gowda.