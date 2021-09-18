STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Naina Ganguly makes her Kannada debut with Rajavardan’s Pranayam 

Naina Ganguly, the recent regular of Ram Gopal Varma is making her debut in Sandalwood.

Published: 18th September 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Naina Ganguly 

Naina Ganguly 

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The actor, who has made her mark in Bengali, Telugu, and Hindi films, talks about her stint in Sandalwood, and on working in a romantic family drama bankrolled by P2 Productions; she also shares her association with director Ram Gopal Varma  

Naina Ganguly, the recent regular of Ram Gopal Varma is making her debut in Sandalwood. The actor, who has worked in Bengali, Telugu, and Hindi languages, will be debuting with Pranayam. She is paired opposite lead hero Rajavardan. This will be the latter’s second project after Bichhugathii Chapter 1 - Dalavayi Dange.

Naina Ganguly 

Naina made the announcement via an Instagram post, which read “Script reading session of my upcoming project along with actor Rajavardan, and debutant director Dattatreya.” Sharing the details of the shoot with us, she said, “We will begin shooting in the next couple of days for a 15-day schedule,” says the Dangerous actor. This project will be bankrolled by Paramesh of P2 Productions, who has previously bankrolled films including Ambari, Pallaki, Parijatha, O Gulabi, Ganapa, and Kariya 2.

Pranayam will also feature a comeback of Mungaru Male music director Mano Murthy and will have Nagesh Acharya as the cinematographer. About shooting in a new language, “Being a Bengali, south Indian languages feel strange and challenging to me. It’s going to be a new experience in Kannada for me. Thankfully,  the producer, director and hero Rajavardan are being supportive and helping with the Kannada dialogues.”

For Naina, it is the plot that draws her, not the language. “Pranayam is a fresh story for me, being a family drama and it has great scope for performance. I have played challenging roles, but this film will bring out the performer in me.”

She calls RGV a school, “He gives opportunities to all newcomers, and encourages artists from a non-filmy background. I can go on for hours talking about him, it is hard to restrict to a few sentences. I have learnt a lot under his guidance. If not for him, I wouldn’t have come this far.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naina Ganguly Pranayam
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp