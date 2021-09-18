Naina Ganguly makes her Kannada debut with Rajavardan’s Pranayam 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The actor, who has made her mark in Bengali, Telugu, and Hindi films, talks about her stint in Sandalwood, and on working in a romantic family drama bankrolled by P2 Productions; she also shares her association with director Ram Gopal Varma

Naina Ganguly, the recent regular of Ram Gopal Varma is making her debut in Sandalwood. The actor, who has worked in Bengali, Telugu, and Hindi languages, will be debuting with Pranayam. She is paired opposite lead hero Rajavardan. This will be the latter’s second project after Bichhugathii Chapter 1 - Dalavayi Dange.

Naina Ganguly

Naina made the announcement via an Instagram post, which read “Script reading session of my upcoming project along with actor Rajavardan, and debutant director Dattatreya.” Sharing the details of the shoot with us, she said, “We will begin shooting in the next couple of days for a 15-day schedule,” says the Dangerous actor. This project will be bankrolled by Paramesh of P2 Productions, who has previously bankrolled films including Ambari, Pallaki, Parijatha, O Gulabi, Ganapa, and Kariya 2.

Pranayam will also feature a comeback of Mungaru Male music director Mano Murthy and will have Nagesh Acharya as the cinematographer. About shooting in a new language, “Being a Bengali, south Indian languages feel strange and challenging to me. It’s going to be a new experience in Kannada for me. Thankfully, the producer, director and hero Rajavardan are being supportive and helping with the Kannada dialogues.”

For Naina, it is the plot that draws her, not the language. “Pranayam is a fresh story for me, being a family drama and it has great scope for performance. I have played challenging roles, but this film will bring out the performer in me.”

She calls RGV a school, “He gives opportunities to all newcomers, and encourages artists from a non-filmy background. I can go on for hours talking about him, it is hard to restrict to a few sentences. I have learnt a lot under his guidance. If not for him, I wouldn’t have come this far.”