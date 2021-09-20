'SriKrishna@gmail.com' to hit screens on October 14

By Express News Service

Nagashekar’s upcoming directorial, SriKrishna@gmail.com, starring Krishna and Bhavana is slated to hit theatres on October 14 on the festive occasion of Dasara. Bankrolled by Sandesh Productions, the film to be distributed by Jayanna Films will release in Kannada and Malayalam.

The makers are planning to go ahead with the release of the Nagashekar directorial even if the seating capacity is restricted to only 50 per cent. “We have to obey and respect the government rules, and at the same time, we have to release the film,” says Nagashekar, adding, “SriKrihsna@gmail.com is sure to entertain the audience.”

The team plans to soon kickstart the promotions of the film by unveiling the songs. Billed as a light-hearted drama, the film will deal with the theme of extramarital affairs and live-in relationships. Krishna and Bhavana, who are sharing screen space for the first time, essay the roles of a steward and a lawyer, respectively.

With music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Satya Hegde, SriKrishna@gmail.com also has Dattanna playing a vital role.