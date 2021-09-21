I will be directing my son Aditya in Bandhana sequel, says Rajendra Singh Babu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Director Rajendra Singh Babu’s Bandhana (1984), starring Sahasasimha Vishnuvardhan, and Suhasini, was one of the best classics of Kannada cinema. To date, the film is among the biggest blockbusters of Sandalwood. The film had an open ending, and Rajendra Singh is now planning to extend the story with a sequel. Interestingly, the project will have the director’s son Aditya in the lead role. Annaji Nagaraj will produce the project, confirms Rajendra Singh in a chat with CE.

“The film was conceived a long time ago but was delayed due to the pandemic. After much thought, we decided to put the project on hold for a while. Now, we are back to it,” says Rajendra Singh Babu, who agrees, “Making a sequel to Bandhana is a huge responsibility.” Bandhana, based on the novel of the same name by Usha Navartnaram, won a lot of accolades including the National Award for the Best Film (1985). It also fetched awards for its lead actors Vishnuvardhan and Suhasini. The film, regarded as a milestone in Kannada cinema, was remade in Tamil as Premapasam.

The director says that the sequel will continue the story of Nadini’s character. “Apart from Aditya in the lead, Suhasini and Jai Jagadish, who were part of Bandhana, will be back in the sequel playing prominent roles. The rest of the cast is yet to be finalised,” he says. When asked about the shooting schedule of the film, he says, “I am currently working on my Kambala project. I plan to simultaneously take up works of the Bandhana sequel, which will go on floors in October.”

Rajendra Singh Babu also has Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka in the pipeline. The first schedule of the historical drama, starring Darshan and bankrolled by Rockline Productions, was wrapped up earlier. However, the project is on hold due to the pandemic.