STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

I will be directing my son Aditya in Bandhana sequel, says Rajendra Singh Babu

The veteran director is planning to make a sequel to his classic hit romantic drama, which will also star Suhasini and Jai Jagadish
 

Published: 21st September 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada film actor Aditya

Kannada film actor Aditya

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Director Rajendra Singh Babu’s Bandhana (1984), starring Sahasasimha Vishnuvardhan, and Suhasini, was one of the best classics of Kannada cinema. To date, the film is among the biggest blockbusters of Sandalwood. The film had an open ending, and Rajendra Singh is now planning to extend the story with a sequel. Interestingly, the project will have the director’s son Aditya in the lead role. Annaji Nagaraj will produce the project, confirms Rajendra Singh in a chat with CE.

“The film was conceived a long time ago but was delayed due to the pandemic. After much thought, we decided to put the project on hold for a while. Now, we are back to it,” says Rajendra Singh Babu, who agrees, “Making a sequel to Bandhana is a huge responsibility.” Bandhana, based on the novel of the same name by Usha Navartnaram, won a lot of accolades including the National Award for the Best Film (1985). It also fetched awards for its lead actors Vishnuvardhan and Suhasini. The film, regarded as a milestone in Kannada cinema, was remade in Tamil as Premapasam.

The director says that the sequel will continue the story of Nadini’s character. “Apart from Aditya in the lead, Suhasini and Jai Jagadish, who were part of Bandhana, will be back in the sequel playing prominent roles. The rest of the cast is yet to be finalised,” he says. When asked about the shooting schedule of the film, he says, “I am currently working on my Kambala project. I plan to simultaneously take up works of the Bandhana sequel, which will go on floors in October.”

Rajendra Singh Babu also has Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka in the pipeline. The first schedule of the historical drama, starring Darshan and bankrolled by Rockline Productions, was wrapped up earlier. However, the project is on hold due to the pandemic. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajendra Singh Babu Bandhana Aditya
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp