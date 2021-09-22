Ashika Ranganath joins hands with Krishna in PC Shekar’s film

By Express News Service

Actor Ashika Ranganath is teaming up with Love Mocktail hero Krishna for a film, directed by PC Shekar. The director confirms the news with CE and says, “I am returning to romantic drama after nine years. My last film in the genre was Romeo. It will be a colourful film with Ashika Ranganath playing the role of corporate HR officer.”

“The film’s content will appeal to all kinds of audiences. Ashika is playing a role that is a blend of both the girl-next-door and modern girl tropes. She is a perfect fit for the role,” he adds.

The film, bankrolled by Kaddipudi Chandru, will be launched on October 10. The shooting will then begin by the end of the month. The team is in the process of finalising the rest of the cast and the technical crew.

Meanwhile, Ashika is awaiting the release of three of her upcoming films - Avatar Purusha, MadaGaja, and Raymo - which are in different stages of production. She is also part of a medical thriller titled O2, directed by Raghav and Prashanth Raj. The actor is also making her Tamil debut with director Sargunam’s film starring Atharva.