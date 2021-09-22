STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Kishore Pathikonda to produce Upendra’s next with Manju Mandavya

While there were reports about Upendra and Manju working together, confirmation about the same was made by James producer Kishore.

Published: 22nd September 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Manju Mandavya (L) and Kishore Pathikonda (R)

Manju Mandavya (L) and Kishore Pathikonda (R)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Upendra, who has an interesting lineup of films, is set to team up with Manju Mandavya for an upcoming project, which will be backed by Kishore Pathikonda.

While there were reports about Upendra and Manju working together, confirmation about the same was made by James producer Kishore.

This yet-to-be-titled project is said to be an experimental film from the Master Piece director. It is billed to be a subject that will have all the required commercial elements too. 

Manju has been discussing the project with Upendra, and further details about the film will be made from the makers soon. 

This project will mark Kishore’s second film as the producer after the Puneeth Rajkumar-Chethan Kumar film, James. 

Apart from this project, Upendra has several other films, including Home Minister, which is ready for release. Upendra, who is currently busy shooting for R Chandru’s Kabzaa also has Trishulam, BuddhivantHa 2, and Lagaam in different stages of production.

The Real Star will also work in a film with Shashank. Apart from his acting assignments, Upendra is also readying his next directorial, which he plans to start in 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kishore Pathikonda Upendra Manju Mandavya
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp