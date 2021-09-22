Kishore Pathikonda to produce Upendra’s next with Manju Mandavya

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Upendra, who has an interesting lineup of films, is set to team up with Manju Mandavya for an upcoming project, which will be backed by Kishore Pathikonda.

While there were reports about Upendra and Manju working together, confirmation about the same was made by James producer Kishore.

This yet-to-be-titled project is said to be an experimental film from the Master Piece director. It is billed to be a subject that will have all the required commercial elements too.

Manju has been discussing the project with Upendra, and further details about the film will be made from the makers soon.

This project will mark Kishore’s second film as the producer after the Puneeth Rajkumar-Chethan Kumar film, James.

Apart from this project, Upendra has several other films, including Home Minister, which is ready for release. Upendra, who is currently busy shooting for R Chandru’s Kabzaa also has Trishulam, BuddhivantHa 2, and Lagaam in different stages of production.

The Real Star will also work in a film with Shashank. Apart from his acting assignments, Upendra is also readying his next directorial, which he plans to start in 2022.