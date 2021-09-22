STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will ‘housefull boards’ at theatres be the norm once again? That’s what the Sandalwood fraternity is hoping for, with the government likely to allow 100 per cent seating at theatres soon. According to sources, a call will be taken by the government, in consultation with the technical department, after which an official announcement will be made.

A handful of actors, producers, distributors and members of the Karnataka Film Chamber Of Commerce have previously met government officials, including CM Basavaraj Bommai on the matter. However, the meeting between the team of producers Jayanna, Surappa Babu, and K P Sreekanth with the health minister K Sudhakar on Monday turned out to be fruitful. Three big-ticket Kannada films — Salaga, Bhajarangi 2 and Kotigobba 3 — are getting ready to bring their films to the silver screen. However, the makers are only awaiting a formal announcement after which their release dates will be finalised. 

Owing to the pandemic, theatres have been struggling over the last one-and-a-half years. After being shut for months, they were allowed to re-open with 50 per cent capacity. Not many production houses were able to release their films for many reasons, including the night curfew. 

In the recent meeting, the producers explained the situation, and government officials are said to have taken note. “We are confident of the government’s decision and are awaiting the orders. We’ve been told that the decision will be announced in the next three days,” says producer Surappa, who has bankrolled Sudeep-starrer Kotigobba 3. 

KP Sreekanth, who has produced Duniya Vinay’s directorial debut Salaga, said, “We are happy with the outcome of the meeting held on Monday with the health minister. It gives us some hope. We are waiting for them to make an official announcement and will accordingly announce the film’s release date,” says Sreekanth. 

As producers, the only agenda is to revive the film industry, says Jayanna, producer of Bhajarangi 2. “I am waiting for an official letter on 100 per cent occupancy for any further announcement to be made from our end,” he adds.

