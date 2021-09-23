'Raghavendra Stores' will entertain audiences of all ages, says Jaggesh

By Express News Service

Hombale Films’ 12th project is set to bring together the actor-director duo of Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh and Santhosh Ananddram for family drama titled, Raghavendra Stores–Since 1972. “We present our next, Raghavendra Stores,” tweeted the production house along with a poster of Jaggesh in various avatars. The makers are set to begin shooting for the film from November 22.

Jaggesh reveals that he knew Santhosh Ananddram’s capabilities right from his assistant director days. “I want to recall the day when I invited Santhosh on the stage at the press event of my film, Agraja, and predicted that he will become one of the top directors in the Kannada industry. In a year’s span, he delivered a blockbuster hit, Mr and Mrs Ramachari, and followed it up with Raajakumara. He has a special place for me and treats me as a beloved guru. I equally treat him as my son,” says Jaggesh, who says the project Raghavendra Stores is more like a miracle. “There is a Mantralaya connect to this film. Not long ago, I was suggesting people to visit Mantralaya and seek the blessings of Raghavendra Swamy, and apparently, the director too was inspired to write the script after a divine intervention that happened at Mantralaya,” he says.

Jaggesh believes the audience will surely give him a bigger space in their hearts after seeing Raghavendra Stores. “The script of Raghavendra Stores mirrors the family issues in our society,” says Jaggesh, who is also excited about the various shooting locations for the film. “I had wished to shoot at certain locations, and coincidentally Santhosh too has finalised those places. We will be shooting at 25 locations, and every place will have an important role to play in the film,” says Jaggesh. The actor also mentions that the film will mostly star Kannada artistes and the director is in process of finalising the actors.

“Raghavendra Stores will entertain audiences of all ages — from age 6 to 60 years,” says Jaggesh.

Vijay Kirangandur, who is bankrolling the project, says that director Santhosh Ananddram will give a new taste to the audience. “Having a senior actor like Jaggesh makes it all the more special. Santhosh Ananddram is a creative director, and he has already delivered two successful films under our banner. We are confident that he will come with a wholesome entertainer.”“I am glad to have got an opportunity to direct under the banner, Hombale films. The audience can look forward to seeing Jaggesh in a very unique role, say director Santhosh Ananddram.