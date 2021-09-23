Yasha Shivakumar and Praveen Tej team up for romantic track

By Express News Service

Yasha Shivakumar, who is making her debut with Padavi Poorva, will be part of a new single, which will also feature Praveen Tej in a romantic video song. Interestingly, the video album is a collaborative effort of two doctors— Neurosurgeon Dr. Shailesh Kumar BS and Shashikala Puttaswamy — who are passionate about films.

Shailesh Kumar will be producing the video album under the banner Film O’Clock productions, a sister concern of Sri Nagabrahma Creations. On the other hand, Shashikalad will be wielding the megaphone for this romantic track. “This is a break-up song reminiscing their memories,” says producer Shailesh Kumar, who plans to shoot the song in a resort. “The song is written by Shashikala and will have Sai Kiran scoring the music. Well-known singer Vijay Prakash has crooned the number.

The song will be picturised by cinematographer Chandrashekar. Dhananjay will choreograph the song along with Hariprasad Jayanna, Santhosh Rai Pataje, and Gangadhar Basavalingappa part of the team.”Meanwhile, Shailesh Kumar has the film Talvarpete in the pipeline. He will also bankroll Ganesh’s next film, which will have the actor in a role of a neurosurgeon.