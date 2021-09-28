STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishna’s new film titled 'Dilpasand'

Bankrolled by Sumanth Kranthi’s Rashmi Films banner, Dilpasand is billed to be a sweet romantic drama, and the director reveals that it is a subject close to the heart.

Published: 28th September 2021 08:57 AM

By Express News Service

Krishna’s upcoming film with director Shiva Tejas has been titled Dilpasand. Named after a popular sweet, the title was officially launched by IPS officer Ravi D Channavar, at an event held on Monday.

“It will be a romantic drama with the right blend of humour. The film will also highlight on how love is approached in today’s generation,” says Shiva who has brought on board two heroines — Gentleman actor Nishvika Naidu, and popular serial artiste, Megha Shetty.

Dilpasand stars Krishna in the lead role, and also features Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Tabla Nani, Giri, and Aruna Balaraj in pivotal roles. With music by Arjun Janya, Dilpasand’s cinematography will be done by Shekar Chandra.

