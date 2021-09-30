STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kannada small-screen actress Soujanya ends life, leaves behind four-page death note

Noted Kannada small-screen actress Soujanya was found dead in suspicious circumstances in an apartment near Doddabele village.

By IANS

BENGALURU: Noted Kannada small-screen actress Soujanya was found dead in suspicious circumstances in an apartment near Doddabele village on the outskirts of Bengaluru city in neighbouring Ramnagar district on Friday.

Soujanya left a four-page death note before taking the extreme step of allegedly committing suicide. She claimed that her mental state was not good and she could not take it anymore. The police have yet to ascertain the exact reason for the alleged suicide.

Her death note read: "I am really sorry for doing this. Pappa I love you so much. As I spoke to you I am not able to take it anymore. It is becoming difficult 'appa' (father). Sorry mommy, as I said I will come today, I did not know I would come this way. So sorry Ma. I am so sorry about this. Please Pappa you have to take care of your mother.

"I love you all. Behind this my mental state is not good. Health issues are killing from inside. So I felt better doing this. I am so sorry. Even now I don't feel like doing this. But, Pappa, mommy, I am sorry, I love you for everything."

Ramnagar SP Girish said the police were informed about the alleged suicide at about 11 a.m. on Friday. They went to the scene at once and recovered the death note.

Soujanya was living alone in the apartment for a year and half. Preliminary investigations by the police suggest it was a case of suicide, but it can be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is completed.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

