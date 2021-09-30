STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rapper Chandan Shetty croons for title song of Krishna’s next

The title song will feature the lead hero along with three female leads - Sonal Monteiro, Adhvithi Shetty, and Shilpa Shetty
 

Published: 30th September 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Rapper and music composer Chandan Shetty (Photo | Chandan Shetty, Instagram)

By Express News Service
A still from Sugar Factory

Director Deepak Aras has roped in Kannada rapper Chandan Shetty for making an interesting title rack for his upcoming film Sugar Factory. Titled Welcome To Sugar Factory, the song shoot was recently held in a popular pub in Bengaluru with Krishna and the three female leads — Sonal Monteiro, Adhvithi Shetty, and Shilpa Shetty in attendance.

Music director Kabir Rafi has composed the song, while Chandan Shetty has written and crooned it. Dhananjay master has choreographed the song. The team shared a few pictures from the sets of the track.

The team will wrap up the shoot with a couple of songs and a fight sequence. Sugar Factory, set in a pub, is a romantic drama and has dialogues written by Chethan Kumar of James fame. The film is produced by Girish and has Santhosh Rai Pathaje handling the camerawork.    

Comments

