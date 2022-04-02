STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ganesh-Preetham Gubbi’s film titled 'Baanadariyalli'

The story of this adventure love drama is penned by cinematographer Preetha Jayaram; screenplay 
by director himself

02nd April 2022

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that actor Ganesh and Preetham Gubbi are teaming up for a project. Now the makers have officially announced the project with a first look poster on the occasion of Ugadi. Titled Baandariyalli-Nodu Enta Chanda!, the film is said to be an adventure drama with an ample dose of love. It also has references to Africa. The actor-director duo has earlier worked in films like Mungaru Male, Maleyali Jotheyali, and Dil Rangeela.

Preetham reveals that the story of Baanadariyalli is written by noted cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman and he has penned the screenplay. “Preetha and I have worked on this script for 2 years. We are eagerly waiting to kick start shooting.”

The project is currently in the pre-production stage, the team plans to go on floors by mid-May. Interestingly, composer V Harikrishna, who is busy directing Darshan’s Kranti will be scoring music for Baanadariyalli.

The film’s cinematography will be handled by Abhilash Kalathi and Deepu S Kumar is the editor. The dialogues for the film will be penned by Maasthi. The makers have Chethan D Souza handling the stunt choreography. Ganesh meanwhile is waiting for the release of Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata 2 and Mahesh Gowda’s Tribble Riding.
 

