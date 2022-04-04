Kichcha Sudeep-starrer Vikrant Rona release date out

By Express News Service

Actor Kichcha Sudeep’s upcoming Vikrant Rona’s teaser and the release date came out on April 2, Saturday. The makers of the film announced that the multilingual film in 3D will make it to the big screens on July 28. The teaser introduces Vikrant Rona, the titular character through the perspective of a group of young kids.

In the teaser, a group of young children gathers around a piece of paper that one of them found. They are all intrigued to know more about the story of one ‘ajji’ (grandmother). Despite their best efforts, they couldn’t find her journal but instead, find a piece of paper. It looks like a map, and one of the kids gathered around starts describing this scary entity that is a part of the ajji’s tale. This entity is scarier than any lion and faster than a cheetah too. It can be nothing but a devil, and this is none other than Vikrant Rona.

The film is directed by Anup Bhandari and produced by Jack Manjunath, under the Shalini Arrts banner and in association with producer Alankar Pandian. The film’s music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath, and the cinematography is by William David. The film also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Vikrant Rona in 3D to release worldwide will be out in five popular Indian languages and will also be dubbed and released in English, Spanish and Arabic.

Team Vikrant Rona pays tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar

In a tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar from Vikrant Rona director, Anup Bhandari dedicates a scene to the Power Star. “’Patte Patte Huli. Kotte Kotte Togo’ was the password that was used in a scene featuring Puneeth Rajkumar in the 1989 film, Parashurama. This also stars his father, the legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar. This password became an inspiration for Vikrant Rona. I had watched the film as a child, and as kids, we would often use it in our games. Now this password becomes part of my film too. I used it while penning the dialogues for the film 3 years ago,” says the director, adding, “I didn’t even think while penning this dialogue at that time that it would come as a tribute to Appu.”