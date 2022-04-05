STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Champion to feature Sunny Leone in a special song

The sports-drama, starring Sachin Dhanpal, is directed by Shahuraja Shinde 
 

Published: 05th April 2022

Sachin Dhanpal and Sunny Leone

By Express News Service

Champion, a sports-based film, which marks the debut of Sachin Dhanpal Patil has Bollywood actor Sunny Leone making a comeback to Kannada. Sunny, who has previously worked in Kannada films like and Love You Alia, will feature in a special song in Champion. 

The music for this song with the hook line, Dinger Billi, is composed by Ajaneesh B Loknath, and written by Shivu Beragi. The shooting of this track was shot a couple of months ago, and the makers shared a few stills featuring Sunny Leone and the lead actor.  Based on athletics, the film is about a small-town guy and his achievements. The makers, who launched the film’s teaser recently, are now awaiting the censor certificate. 

Backed by Shivanand S Neelannavar, the film is helmed by Shahuraja Shinde and features Aditi Prabhudeva as the female lead.

Sachin, who belongs to an army background,  worked a 9 to 5 job as an NRI investment banker, and quit his job 5 years ago to pursue his acting dream.

Champion has senior actors Devaraj, Rangayana Raghu, Suman Talwar, Shobaraj, Chikkanna, Girish Shivanna, Prashant Siddhi, and Govinde Gowda in the cast. The film’s cinematography is by Sarvanan Natarajan.

