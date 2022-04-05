Hindi rights of Kiran Raj’s Bharjari Gandu sold for a ‘good price’

By Express News Service

Kiran Raj, a popular face on the small screen, is equally focussed on his silver screen career too. Having worked in films like Jeevana Nataka Swamy, and the Telugu film, Nuvve Naa Pranam, Kiran is set to turn a full-fledged hero with Bharjari Gandu.

Directed by Ratnamanjarii filmmaker Prasiddh, the film is now in the post-production stage. Bharjari Gandu’s teaser was released recently to a lot of attention, and the latest development is that the Hindi dubbing rights of the film have been sold for a ‘good price’.

With Yasho Shivakumar as the female lead role, the film stars Nisarga Lakshman in a pivotal role. The film was earlier titled Bahaddhur Gandu, which was inspired from a Dr. Rajkumar classic. However, the team decided to change the title to Bharjari Gandu.

Billed to be a musical with 11 songs, which will be scored by Gumineni Vijay. Bharjari Gandu will have Kitty Kaushik handling the cinematography.

Kiran Raj, who is juggling between serial and films, has an impressive lineup of films including Baddis, Chicken Puliyogre, Chatushpatha, and Vikram Gowda, which are at different stages of production.