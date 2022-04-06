Yuva Rajkumar launch vehicle to be helmed by Santhosh Ananddram

By Express News Service

There have been reports about Yuva Rajkumar’s debut launch vehicle being helmed by Santhosh Ananddram. Though the actor and director have been tight-lipped about their collaboration, a source tells us that the project is very much on, “The project is currently in the preparation stage. The latest news is a photoshoot is likely to take place this week, and an official announcement will be made soon,” says our source, who also shared that a big production house, known for backing pan-Indian films will be producing this project. It was also shared that the actor has signed a multi-film deal with the production house.

Yuva Rajkumar is the latest actor from the Rajkumar clan to make their way into Sandalwood. He is the son of Raghavendra Rajkumar, and brother of Vinay Rajkumar. Shivarajkumar and the late Puneeth Rajkumar are his paternal uncles. Yuva Rajkumar was initially supposed to be launched with a historical film, helmed by debutant director Puneeth. The makers had even revealed the title as Yuva Ranadheera Kanteerava, and the looks of Yuva Rajkumar with a rugged look went viral. However, this project seems to have taken a backseat for reasons unknown. His complete focus is now on the Santhosh Ananddram film, and the details of the project is expected later this month as April is an important month for Yuva Rajkumar, whose birthday falls in April. Even Dr Rajkumar’s birth anniversary is in April.

Meanwhile, the director, who has made films like Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Raajakumara, and Yuvarathna, is currently completing Raghavendra Stores starring Jaggesh.