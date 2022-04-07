Hamsalekha launching my audio label is a dream fulfilled : Vasishta Simha

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Actor Vasishta Simha is equally popular as a singer too. The actor has often mentioned that it is his affinity for singing that brought him to Bengaluru, but destiny brought him in front of the camera.

Vasishta, who has rendered his voice for a few tracks, is finally starting an audio label, Simhaa Audio, which was launched by his favourite music director Hamsalekha. Dhananjay released the first song Neene Beku from the film, Kaalachakra, which stars Vasishta in the lead. Composed by Gurukiran, the song is sung by Sanjith Hegde.

Speaking to CE, Vasishta said that his audio label was a childhood dream that was finally fulfilled by Hamsalekha “I’m a big fan of Hamsalekha, and have listened to his music since my childhood. The logo was created by me during my growing up days thinking it might help me to meet the music composer. I even watched the film Shrungara Kavya only because there was a photo of Hamsalekha on it. I’m glad that my favourite composer launched the label, and my friend Dhananjay released the song,” says Vasishta.

The actor-singer’s purpose in launching this music platform is to provide an opportunity to new composers and lyricists. “We will have films and more independent music albums. We have a few albums ready to be launched, and we are also in discussion for a handful of Kannada films,” says Vasishta. His upcoming film, Kalachakra, is ready, and in will hit theatres by mid-May.