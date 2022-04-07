STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PRK Productions’ 10th project titled 'Aachar and Co.'

A family drama, produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar in association with Gurudath Talwar, will consist of an all-women team
 

Published: 07th April 2022

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and team

By Express News Service

Aachar and Co., will be the next project of PRK Productions banner. The production house announced the project on Twitter on Wednesday. The film, produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar in association with producer Gurudath A Talwar, will consist of an all-women team. Directed by Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy, the film marks the 10th project of the production house and the banner’s first film to be directed by a woman. 

Touted to be a family drama, the film will be an ode to the ’60s Bangalore. Sindhu Sreenivasa will also be playing the lead. The film has Bindu Malini scoring the music, and Abhimanyu Sadanandan as the cinematographer. The makers commenced the project with a pooja a few weeks ago. It went on floors on Wednesday.

