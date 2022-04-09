STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Srini to direct Shivarajkumar in heist thriller titled Ghost

Where were reports that Chi Gurudutt will be directing Shivarajkumar in a film backed by Sandesh Productions.

Published: 09th April 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

There were reports that Chi Gurudutt will be directing Shivarajkumar in a film backed by Sandesh Productions. However, going by the latest development, Gurudutt has backed out of the project, and instead, Srini of Topiwala fame will helm the Hattrick hero.

The director had a round of discussions with the actor and the production house has finalised the project. Accordingly, Shivarajkumar will be starring in a heist action thriller titled Ghost. The story has been locked, and in all likelihood, the production house will start the shoot in the next couple of months.

Currently,  Shivanna is busy shooting for his 125th film, Vedha. The Century star is waiting for the release of Bairagee, which is slated for May release. One of the busiest actors in Sandalwood, Shivanna, also has Nee Siguvaregu and a film with director Rishab Shetty, a film helmed by Lohit H and director Jai R in his kitty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ghost Srini Shivarajkumar
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp