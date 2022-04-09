Srini to direct Shivarajkumar in heist thriller titled Ghost

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

There were reports that Chi Gurudutt will be directing Shivarajkumar in a film backed by Sandesh Productions. However, going by the latest development, Gurudutt has backed out of the project, and instead, Srini of Topiwala fame will helm the Hattrick hero.

The director had a round of discussions with the actor and the production house has finalised the project. Accordingly, Shivarajkumar will be starring in a heist action thriller titled Ghost. The story has been locked, and in all likelihood, the production house will start the shoot in the next couple of months.

Currently, Shivanna is busy shooting for his 125th film, Vedha. The Century star is waiting for the release of Bairagee, which is slated for May release. One of the busiest actors in Sandalwood, Shivanna, also has Nee Siguvaregu and a film with director Rishab Shetty, a film helmed by Lohit H and director Jai R in his kitty.