KGF Chapter 2 to hit 6,000 screens across India

By Express News Service

The countdown has begun for the much-anticipated Yash-Prashanth Neel film, KGF Chapter 2. And out of 9,500 screens across India, which includes single-screen theatres and multiplexes, KGF Chapter is expected to be released on approximately 6,000 screens.

The film is cashing in on the four-day holiday weekend with Ambedkar Jayanthi and Good Friday. “While the bookings of the Hindi version of the KGF Chapter are said to be breaking RRR’s records, the bookings for the much-awaited pan India actioner in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh opened on Sunday five days before the release,” said producer Vijay Kiragandur at a media interaction in Bengaluru.

“In Karnataka, the Kannada version will be released on 500 screens and the rest of the versions will be divided into 50 screens,” he said. The state consists of 925 screens, which includes 630 single screens and multiplexes.

Talking about the delay in opening the bookings in Tamil Nadu, and North India, the producer said, “We have delayed the booking by two days in Tamil Nadu based as it was a request by the distributors of the Vijay-starrer Beast. Similarly, we had to postpone the bookings in North India due to the release of an English and a Hindi film.”

However, he was reluctant to talk about the budget and the pre-release business. “To date, we have maintained a practice of not mentioning the budget of any films, and it will be the case with this film as well,” said Vijay Kiragandur.

Referring to the craze in overseas bookings, Kirangandur said that they will be releasing the film in all languages abroad. “There are more Telugu speaking communities in the USA, which promoted us to release the Telugu version in more number of screens in the country. We also have the Kannada version released in several theatres there,” said Vijay, who is still in talks with screens outside India to release KGF 2.

With the craze for KGF 2 made under Hombale Films at its peak, the first show in Bengaluru might start as early as 6 am in many single-screen theatres, and 8 am in multiplexes. Meanwhile, at the fans’ request, the makers are hoping for permission from the government to run the first show starting at 4 am.

Though the producer clarified they wouldn’t be any midnight shows, however, there are speculations that shows might begin at midnight in Bengaluru and other cities of Karnataka.