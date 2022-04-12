STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijay Kumar introduces new villain Black Dragon Manju in Bheema

Actor Vijay Kumar, who made a successful directorial debut with Salaga, is gearing up for his second project.

By Express News Service

Actor Vijay Kumar, who made a successful directorial debut with Salaga, is gearing up for his second project. The film is titled Bheema and features Vijay in the lead role. A pooja will take place on April 18. Meanwhile, the director-actor is in the process of finalising the star cast, and he is all set to introduce a new villain to Sandalwood town.

“His name is Manju, and he will be known by the screen name Black Dragon Manju,’’ says Vijay, who added that he is happy to introduce him to the Kannada industry. Vijay had auditioned around 50 people for this antagonist’s role, and he felt Manju is the best fit for the role. “He is an international bodybuilder, and I accidentally met him. Fortunately, he also showed interest in becoming an actor. He is currently undergoing acting workshops,” says Vijay, adding, “Manju’s passion will make him go places, and going by his efforts, he is sure to shine in other film industries.”

Vijay, in his previous interview with CE, mentioned that Bheema is an intense subject based on many real incidents. The film, produced by Krishna Sarthak and Jagadeesh Gowda, will have music by Charan Raj and cinematography by Shiv Sena.

