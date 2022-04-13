Late Puneet Rajkumar's last film 'James' on OTT from April 14

By IANS

MUMBAI: The last film of late Kannada star Puneet Rajkumar, 'James', will be streaming on SonyLIV from April 14.

With the film, SonyLIV is expanding its horizon in Kannada content.

Talking on the occasion, Ashish Golwalkar, Head Content, SonyLIV said, "It is an honour to be associated with 'James', which not only has gripping performances but is also a testament to the outstanding and multifaceted journey of Puneeth Rajkumar on celluloid.

"He was a true genius, and we are proud to be able to bring his last feature film to his fans everywhere and help them connect with their beloved superstar. It will also boost our regional library, adding to our aim of bringing quality content that resonates with people from all parts of the country."

The film is helmed and written by Chethan Kumar and produced by Kishore Pathikonda, starring Priya Anand opposite Punit.

Chethan said, "Directing Puneeth is a dream that only the fortunate can turn into a reality. I consider myself extremely privileged to have gotten this opportunity. I had envisioned the film with Puneeth in mind, and it was an absolute honour to have him play James. By bringing the movie on SonyLIV, the platform is paying fitting tribute to the legendary personality that he was."