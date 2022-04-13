STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Ramesh Aravind: It is not just possible to make film 'America America' again

Actor Ramesh Aravind, director Nagathihalli Chandrashekar, actors Akshay Anand, Hema Panchamukhi, and music director Rajesh Krishnan celebrated 25 years of America America
 

Published: 13th April 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Team America America celebrate 25 years of success

Team America America celebrate 25 years of success

By Express News Service

Nagathihalli Chandrashekar’s directorial America America — released on April 11, 1997 — completed its silver jubilee. The actors and technicians of the superhit romantic drama came together to celebrate 25 years of success at an event held in Bengaluru. The movie starred Ramesh Aravind, Hema Panchamukhi, and Akshay Anand in lead roles. During the event, the team recalled their association and the memorable experience of working on the film. Director Nagathihalli said that the idea of making America America came about in 1990, and the film was extensively shot in the USA.

Ramesh Aravind, on the other hand, thanked the director and said that it remains one of the signature films of his career. “It is not possible to make America America again. It is a signature film in my career. Surya, the character I played is universal and carries a lot of emotions. I didn’t know much about shooting abroad. Nagathichalli Chandrashekhar narrated the role and I liked it,” he said.

Producer Nandakumar also mentioned that, unlike in the past, it is very difficult to shoot in America today as there are a lot of restrictions. Hema Panchamukhi, who played the female lead said, “The makers wanted to finalise a heroine residing in the USA for this film, however, the commercial terms didn’t work out and that’s how she came into the picture. Akshay Anand, who felt honoured to be part of the gathering, said that some films can never be repeated, and that is the case with America America. He also mentioned that it was Ramesh Aravind, who picked him for the role.

The romantic drama revolves around three characters — Surya, Shashank, and Bhoomi — and was the first Kannada film to be released in the USA. It has cinematography by Sunny Joseph. This film gave birth to the likes of musician Mano Murthy and singer Rajesh Krishnan. Songs like Nooru Janmaku and Yaava Mohana Murali are evergreen hits. The film also featured C R Simha Shivaram, Dattanna, and Vaishali Kasaravalli in pivotal roles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
America America Romantic drama Director Nagathihalli
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp