Adheera is one of the greatest characters I have played: Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay is excited about the release of KGF Chapter 2 which is slated to release on April 14.

Published: 14th April 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

A still from KGF Chapter 2

A still from KGF Chapter 2

By Express News Service

Sanjay Dutt as Adheera is all set to lock horns with Yash’s Rocky Bhai tomorrow in KGF: Chapter 2 is released across the world. The film, which marks the debut of Sanjay Dutt in Kannada, will be seen in an avatar inspired by Vikings. Sanjay is excited about the release of KGF Chapter 2 which is slated to release on April 14.

“Adheera is one of the greatest characters I have played,’’ says Sanjay Dutt, who speaks about the preparation it took to get Adheera’s traits and looks right. “He’s a powerful villain - mentally and physically. He is almost like a Viking. To ensure that I could do justice to his larger-than-life presence, I trained hard to get the physicality fit. Along with that, I mentally trained hard as well, so that I could be the greatest force to take on Yash’s Rocky,” he adds.

Sanjay Dutt believes that acting is a physical and mental process. “Even for my role in Agneepath, I didn’t wear the bald cap or use prosthetics but completely shaved off my head. And the result has been there for everyone to see,” he mentions.

