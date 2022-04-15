STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Box Office report: 'KGF: Chapter 2' mints Rs 134 crore on day one all over India

According to a statement, issued by Excel Entertainment, the film has grossed Rs 134.36 crore of which Rs 63.66 has been earned for the Hindi version.

Published: 15th April 2022 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2'

A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Period action drama "KGF: Chapter 2", featuring South star Yash, has collected Rs 134 crore on its opening day in India. Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the multilingual film released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on Thursday.

The movie was presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

According to a statement, issued by Excel Entertainment, the film has grossed Rs 134.36 crore of which Rs 63.66 has been earned in the Hindi (speaking market). "KGF: Chapter 2" follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine.

The first film came out in 2018. In addition to Yash, the sequel features Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and marks Sanjay Dutt's debut in Kannada films. "KGF: Chapter 2" also stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Srinidhi Shetty, among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KGF Chapter 2 KGF 2 KGF 2 box office Hombale Films KGF 2 collections KGF 2 business KGF 2 Day 1 Yash
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp