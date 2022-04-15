Box Office report: 'KGF: Chapter 2' mints Rs 134 crore on day one all over India
According to a statement, issued by Excel Entertainment, the film has grossed Rs 134.36 crore of which Rs 63.66 has been earned for the Hindi version.
Published: 15th April 2022 02:52 PM | Last Updated: 15th April 2022 02:53 PM
MUMBAI: Period action drama "KGF: Chapter 2", featuring South star Yash, has collected Rs 134 crore on its opening day in India. Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the multilingual film released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on Thursday.
The movie was presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films.
According to a statement, issued by Excel Entertainment, the film has grossed Rs 134.36 crore of which Rs 63.66 has been earned in the Hindi (speaking market). "KGF: Chapter 2" follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine.
The first film came out in 2018. In addition to Yash, the sequel features Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and marks Sanjay Dutt's debut in Kannada films. "KGF: Chapter 2" also stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Srinidhi Shetty, among others.