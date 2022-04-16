A short film on social awareness titled 'Help' to stream on OTT

By Express News Service

A social awareness short film titled Help is set to be released on OTT on April 27. It’s directed by Jerrin Chandan and produced by D N Aditya. The makers will be holding a premiere on April 20. Producer Aditya, who has also played a role in the film, said, “Help is an interesting story of a nun’s desire to help - which later becomes her identity. The short film dwells on the psychology of helping. The story is also about a street dweller, which comes with a killer climax.”

The film features B Suresha, Abhijith Rao, Veena Sundar, Swathi, and Nisha Yash Ram. The 30-minute-long film will be out on MX player, Hungama Play, Moviewood, ABC Talkies, and other OTT platforms.