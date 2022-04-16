STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

A short film on social awareness titled 'Help' to stream on OTT

A social awareness short film titled Help is set to be released on OTT on April 27. It’s directed by Jerrin Chandan and produced by D N Aditya.

Published: 16th April 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the movie Help. ( File Photo)

A still from the movie Help. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

A social awareness short film titled Help is set to be released on OTT on April 27. It’s directed by Jerrin Chandan and produced by D N Aditya. The makers will be holding a premiere on April 20. Producer Aditya, who has also played a role in the film, said, “Help is an interesting story of a nun’s desire to help - which later becomes her identity. The short film dwells on the psychology of helping. The story is also about a street dweller, which comes with a killer climax.”

The film features B Suresha, Abhijith Rao, Veena Sundar, Swathi, and Nisha Yash Ram. The 30-minute-long film will be out on MX player, Hungama Play, Moviewood, ABC Talkies, and other OTT platforms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Social Awareness Short Film OTT Release Movie
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp