STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

The story of Baanadariyalli completely captivated me: Rukmini Vasanth  

This project marks her third Kannada film
 

Published: 18th April 2022 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Ganesh and Preetham Gubbi

By Express News Service

The makers of Baanadariyalli, Ganesh’s upcoming film with director Preetham Gubbi, have finalised Rukmini Vasanth as the heroine.

This will mark Rukmini’s third project after Birbal, and Hemanth M Rao’s upcoming Rakshit Shetty-starrer, Saptha Sagaradaache Yello. Sharing her excitement about this project, Rukmini told CE that she still goes speechless sometimes about bagging this film.

Rukmini Vasanth

“Preetham sir reached out to me for this project, and I was completely captivated by the story narration. More than just being part of such an incredible subject, I was also excited to be collaborating with such an actor-director combination. I have got a great opportunity to be on set with such an excellent team. I’m looking forward to learning from them,” she says.

Ganesh and Rukmini is yet another fresh pairing in Sandalwood. Rukmini feels that it is blissful to see her career shape up the way it has. “I’m really choosy about the scripts because I want to enjoy facing the camera. Baanadariyalli is one such story and personally, it is the script that comes first even before my character,” says Rukmini.

Not divulging much about her role, Rukmini shares that her character is closely related to the field of sports. The actor will now simultaneously work on Saptha Saagaradaache Yello and Baanadariyalli. She is expected to begin shooting for the latter by the end of May.

Ganesh and Preetham, known for their collaborations like Mungaru Male, Maleyali Jotheyali, and Dil Rangeela, are reuniting for Baanadariyalli, which is written by noted cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman.

While Preetham is penning the screenplay, the film’s music will be composed by V Harikrishna. Baanadariyalli will be shot by cinematographer Abhilash Kalathi. The film will be shot mainly in Bengaluru, Kerala, and the makers plan to film certain crucial portions in Africa. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rukmini Vasanth Preetham Gubbi
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp