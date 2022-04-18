The story of Baanadariyalli completely captivated me: Rukmini Vasanth  

By Express News Service

The makers of Baanadariyalli, Ganesh’s upcoming film with director Preetham Gubbi, have finalised Rukmini Vasanth as the heroine.

This will mark Rukmini’s third project after Birbal, and Hemanth M Rao’s upcoming Rakshit Shetty-starrer, Saptha Sagaradaache Yello. Sharing her excitement about this project, Rukmini told CE that she still goes speechless sometimes about bagging this film.

“Preetham sir reached out to me for this project, and I was completely captivated by the story narration. More than just being part of such an incredible subject, I was also excited to be collaborating with such an actor-director combination. I have got a great opportunity to be on set with such an excellent team. I’m looking forward to learning from them,” she says.

Ganesh and Rukmini is yet another fresh pairing in Sandalwood. Rukmini feels that it is blissful to see her career shape up the way it has. “I’m really choosy about the scripts because I want to enjoy facing the camera. Baanadariyalli is one such story and personally, it is the script that comes first even before my character,” says Rukmini.

Not divulging much about her role, Rukmini shares that her character is closely related to the field of sports. The actor will now simultaneously work on Saptha Saagaradaache Yello and Baanadariyalli. She is expected to begin shooting for the latter by the end of May.

Ganesh and Preetham, known for their collaborations like Mungaru Male, Maleyali Jotheyali, and Dil Rangeela, are reuniting for Baanadariyalli, which is written by noted cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman.

While Preetham is penning the screenplay, the film’s music will be composed by V Harikrishna. Baanadariyalli will be shot by cinematographer Abhilash Kalathi. The film will be shot mainly in Bengaluru, Kerala, and the makers plan to film certain crucial portions in Africa.