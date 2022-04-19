STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rockline Venkatesh to produce Yogaraj Bhat’s next starring Shivarajkumar and Prabhudheva

Yogaraj Bhat’s next directorial is set to feature Century Star Shivarajkumar and the multi-faceted Prabhudheva as the leads.

Published: 19th April 2022 08:59 AM

Shivarajkumar. (File Photo)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Yogaraj Bhat’s next directorial is set to feature Century Star Shivarajkumar and the multi-faceted Prabhudheva as the leads. The project will be backed by Rockline Venkatesh under his Rockline Entertainments banner. 

The official confirmation of the project was made by Yogaraj Bhat, who is currently busy with the release of Gaalipata 2 and is also shooting for Garadi.

The Shivarajkumar-Prabhudheva film is tentatively titled Kuladalli Keelyavudo, and will be a period drama set in 1960 and 1970. This project marks yet another big-budget film from Rockline Entertainments, which is known for films like Lingaa and Bhajarangi Bhaijaan. 

The makers have planned a muhurath in May, and more details about the project is expected then. 

This apart, Rockline Venkatesh will also be backing the Hindi remake of Visaranai. The production house also has a pan-India project with Vijay Devarakonda, which is likely to go on floors after the actor completes his commitments with director Puri Jagannadh.

Interestingly, Rockline Venkatesh and Yash had collaborated on a project, which did not take off due to the latter’s commitment to KGF. In all likelihood, there will be a film with the actor and producer. The producer will also be bankrolling Darshan’s next with director Tharun Kishore Sudhir, and will begin shooting once the Challenging Star completes shooting for Kranti. 

