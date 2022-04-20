STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kranti shooting is going at a steady pace

About 70 per cent of the commercial entertainer, starring Darshan, is complete.

Published: 20th April 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Darshan. (File Photo)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The shooting of Challenging Star Darshan’s Kranti is going on at a brisk pace, and the latest update is that the cast and crew of the commercial entertainer are currently in Hyderabad where they are canning a few action sequences.

The team, which is through with 70 percent of shooting, will be completing a few portions in Bengaluru before going abroad in May. However, the team has not revealed the location.

Rachita Ram, Ravichandran, and Sumalatha Ambareesh are playing important characters. The makers have also kept the rest of the cast details under wraps, and the production house intends to share information at the right time.

Kranti marks the second collaboration of composer-turned-director V Harikrishna and Darshan after Yajamana. The film is billed to be a mass entertainment is produced by the Media House Studio banner.

This will be yet another multilingual film to hit the screens in five languages and the first from the production house. Kranti will have Harikrishna doubling up as music director. This film’s cinematography is by Karunkar A. Darshan is also gearing up for his 56th film. He will be teaming with Tharun Kishore Sudhir once again after Roberrt.

TAGS
Challenging Star Darshan Kranti action sequences Bengaluru Ambareesh Ravichandran Rachita Ram
Comments

