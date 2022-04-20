Sandalwood directors, music composers come together for shokiwala  

By Express News Service

Shokiwala, starring Ajay Rao and Sanjana Anand, is slated to hit the screen on April 29. The makers released a song on Tuesday ahead of the film’s release. Many directors and music composers are coming together in support of this film, which marks the directorial debut of Jocky.

Directors Nanda Kishore, Hari Santhosh, Shashank, along with KGF music director Ravi Basrur and Nagendra Prasad are shaking a leg along with hero Ajay Rao for a song sequence.

The lyrics of the song are written by James director Chethan Kumar and it is composed by Sridhar VSambraham. Shokiwala is produced by T R Chandrashekar’s Crystal Paark Cinema.

The film, billed to be a romantic drama, is set in a rural backdrop and has Ajay playing a village youth. The dialogues are penned by Prasanth Rajappa. Shiva Sena has taken care of the cinematography.