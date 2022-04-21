Exam theme song from Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata 2 to be out today

By Express News Service

Gaalipata 2, the much-awaited sequel to Yogaraj Bhat’s 2008 romantic drama, is gearing up for a release in June. Now, the team has announced that the first song from the film will be released on April 21. Titled Exam, the song is composed by Arjun Janya, sung by Vijay Prakash, and has lyrics penned by Yogaraj Bhat. The music composer and director have also rendered their voices for the track.

Original cast members Ganesh, Diganth, and veteran Anant Nag return for the sequel, which also stars Pawan Kumar in the lead. The film stars Nishvika Naidu, Sharmiela Mandre, Samyuktha Menon, and Vaibhavi Shandilya as the female leads, and also features Bullet Prakash in a pivotal role. With cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje, Gaalipata 2 is backed by Ramesh Reddy under the Suraj Productions banner.